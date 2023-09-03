Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (29-7) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Liberty are 17-18-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.

New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 23 times this season, and covered the spread in 11 of those games.

Chicago has covered the spread seven times this season (7-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.

Sky games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this year.

