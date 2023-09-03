Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (ninth, 18.3) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (29-7) visit the Chicago Sky (15-21) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sky

New York scores 5.6 more points per game (89) than Chicago gives up (83.4).

This season, New York has a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.2% of shots Chicago's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Liberty shoot higher than 45.2% from the field, they are 21-2 overall.

New York shoots 37.3% from three-point range, four% higher than the 33.3% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 21-3 when they shoot better than 33.3% from distance.

New York and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 4.9 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 91.3 points per contest compared to the 89 they've averaged this season.

New York's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (74.9) is 5.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80).

During their past 10 outings, the Liberty are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (11.4 compared to 11 season-long), while shooting the same percentage from beyond the arc in that span as their season-long average (37.3%).

Liberty Injuries