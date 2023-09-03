The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .146 with two doubles and nine walks.

Peraza has had a base hit in 11 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this year.

Peraza has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (24.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .128 AVG .160 .244 OBP .276 .128 SLG .200 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 3 9/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings