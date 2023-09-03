On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .212 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 33 of 73 games this year (45.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 73), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has an RBI in 19 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.1%.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .200 AVG .222 .231 OBP .316 .320 SLG .291 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 16 23/3 K/BB 29/16 3 SB 4

