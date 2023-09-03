Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .212 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 33 of 73 games this year (45.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (13.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 73), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has an RBI in 19 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.1%.
Other Yankees Players vs the Astros
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.200
|AVG
|.222
|.231
|OBP
|.316
|.320
|SLG
|.291
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|23/3
|K/BB
|29/16
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
