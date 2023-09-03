Rafael Devers vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 131 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 59 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (19.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven in a run in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (46.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.263
|.348
|OBP
|.332
|.470
|SLG
|.542
|28
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|47
|43/25
|K/BB
|62/22
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
