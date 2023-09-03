Zack Greinke will be starting for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Boston's past three contests has been 10.2, a streak in which the Red Sox and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 32 of the 61 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.5%).

Boston has a record of 5-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

In the 134 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-60-3).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 34-33 26-24 44-41 48-49 22-16

