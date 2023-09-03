Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Rinky Hijikata and Frances Tiafoe competing on Sunday, September 3 in New York, New York.
You can watch the action on ESPN as Hijikata attempts to knock out Tiafoe.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Hijikata vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hijikata defeated No. 67-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Hijikata lost in the round of 32 to No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 2-6, 6-7 on August 22.
- Tiafoe is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Tiafoe was defeated by No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 4-6.
- Hijikata and Tiafoe haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Hijikata vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities
|Rinky Hijikata
|Frances Tiafoe
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|37.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.8
