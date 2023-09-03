The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Rinky Hijikata and Frances Tiafoe competing on Sunday, September 3 in New York, New York.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Hijikata attempts to knock out Tiafoe.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Hijikata vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hijikata defeated No. 67-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Hijikata lost in the round of 32 to No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 2-6, 6-7 on August 22.

Tiafoe is coming off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Tiafoe was defeated by No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 4-6.

Hijikata and Tiafoe haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Hijikata vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Rinky Hijikata Frances Tiafoe +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

