In the Round of 16 of the US Open on Sunday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 110) meets Frances Tiafoe (No. 10).

In this Round of 16 match versus Hijikata (+450), Tiafoe is favored with -700 odds.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, September 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 87.5% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Frances Tiafoe
+450 Odds to Win Match -700
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hijikata took down Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Tiafoe beat No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6.
  • Hijikata has played 24.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
  • Hijikata has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches).
  • Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.1% of the games.
  • Tiafoe has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.7 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.
  • Hijikata and Tiafoe have not played each other since 2015.

