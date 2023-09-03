Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 16 of the US Open on Sunday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 110) meets Frances Tiafoe (No. 10).
In this Round of 16 match versus Hijikata (+450), Tiafoe is favored with -700 odds.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Rinky Hijikata
|Frances Tiafoe
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|37.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.8
Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hijikata took down Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Tiafoe beat No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6.
- Hijikata has played 24.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Hijikata has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.1% of the games.
- Tiafoe has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.7 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.
- Hijikata and Tiafoe have not played each other since 2015.
