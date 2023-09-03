In the Round of 16 of the US Open on Sunday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 110) meets Frances Tiafoe (No. 10).

In this Round of 16 match versus Hijikata (+450), Tiafoe is favored with -700 odds.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 87.5% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Frances Tiafoe +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hijikata took down Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Tiafoe beat No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6.

Hijikata has played 24.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Hijikata has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches).

Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.1% of the games.

Tiafoe has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.7 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

Hijikata and Tiafoe have not played each other since 2015.

