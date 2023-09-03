The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) and the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) play on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at SHI Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

While Rutgers ranked 37th in total defense with 346.9 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (281.3 yards per game). While Northwestern's defense ranked 81st with 28.3 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking sixth-worst (13.8 points per game).

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Key Statistics (2022)

Rutgers Northwestern 281.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (111th) 346.9 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.3 (43rd) 126.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.1 (98th) 154.3 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (94th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 30 (130th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Rutgers Stats Leaders (2022)

Evan Simon had a passing stat line last season of 782 yards with a 57.7% completion rate (79-for-137), four touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 65.2 yards per game.

Last year, Kyle Monangai ran for 459 yards on 109 attempts (38.3 yards per game) and scored two times.

Samuel Brown V put up 373 yards on 85 carries (31.1 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Sean Ryan reeled in 26 catches for 440 yards (36.7 per game) while being targeted 56 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Johnny Langan's stat line last season: 296 receiving yards, 31 catches, one touchdown, on 62 targets.

Northwestern Stats Leaders (2022)

Ryan Hilinski completed 55.5% of his passes to throw for 1,619 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Evan Hull compiled 913 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Cam Porter rushed for 286 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Malik Washington was targeted 8.3 times per game and racked up 694 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Donny Navarro played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 237 receiving yards (19.8 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rutgers or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.