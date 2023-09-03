USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Sorana Cirstea and Belinda Bencic will collide on Sunday in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

You can turn on ESPN to catch the action as Cirstea looks to hold off Bencic.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Cirstea vs. Bencic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Cirstea beat Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Cirstea's last tournament, she was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari on August 16 in the round of 32 round.

Bencic advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 44-ranked Lin Zhu 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 on Friday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Bencic's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 84-ranked Cristina Bucsa in the round of 64 on August 15 and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

Cirstea and Bencic have matched up three times in the last five years, and Cirstea has the advantage with a 2-1 record, which includes a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory for Bencic at the US Open on September 1, 2022, the last time these two competed.

In eight total sets, Cirstea has the advantage, taking the win in five of them, while Bencic has won three.

Cirstea has gotten the better of Bencic in 80 total games between them, taking 44 games (55.0%) against Bencic's 36.

Cirstea vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Sorana Cirstea Belinda Bencic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

