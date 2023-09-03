In the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea faces No. 13 Belinda Bencic.

Compared to the underdog Cirstea (+140), Bencic is favored (-185) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 64.9% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Belinda Bencic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 on Friday, Cirstea advanced to the Round of 16.

Bencic was victorious 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 against Lin Zhu in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cirstea has played 22.8 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

Cirstea has played 21.7 games per match in her 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bencic is averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 55.8% of those games.

In 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bencic has averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Cirstea has two wins, while Bencic has one. In their last matchup on September 1, 2022, Bencic was victorious 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Cirstea has taken five versus Bencic (62.5%), while Bencic has claimed three.

Cirstea has the upper hand in 80 total games against Bencic, winning 44 of them.

Cirstea and Bencic have squared off three times, averaging 26.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

