The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton competing on Sunday, September 3 in New York, New York.

You can watch ESPN to see Paul look to hold off Shelton.

Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Paul vs. Shelton Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Paul beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Paul fell in the round of 16 to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 on August 17.

Shelton eliminated Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Shelton was defeated by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 6-7.

In the lone matchup between Paul and Shelton in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at Australian Open, Paul came out on top, claiming the 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win.

In four total sets, Paul has the advantage, winning three of them, while Shelton has taken one.

Paul and Shelton have gone head to head in 44 games, and it's been Paul who has come out on top, winning 24 of them. Shelton has won 20 games.

Paul vs. Shelton Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Ben Shelton -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

