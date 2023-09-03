In a match slated for Sunday, Ben Shelton (No. 47 in rankings) will meet Tommy Paul (No. 14) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

In this Round of 16 match against Shelton (+220), Paul is favored to win with -300 odds.

Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 75.0% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Ben Shelton -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Paul took down No. 21-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Shelton defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Paul has played 66 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.0 games per match (38.1 in best-of-five matches).

Paul has played 26.7 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 45 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Shelton is averaging 29.1 games per match (42.6 in best-of-five matches) through his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.4% of those games.

Shelton has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 28.8 games per match (43.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.

Paul and Shelton have played once dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Paul won that match 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Paul and Shelton have faced off in four sets against each other, with Paul capturing three of them.

Paul and Shelton have squared off in 44 total games, and Paul has won more often, securing 24 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Paul and Shelton are averaging 44 games and four sets per match.

