After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Taylor Clarke) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .185.
  • Story has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Story has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.256 AVG .119
.293 OBP .159
.436 SLG .167
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
2 RBI 3
14/2 K/BB 16/2
4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Clarke (2-4) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
