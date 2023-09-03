Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (77-60) against the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 3.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (9-2) for the Astros and Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 11-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.2 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule