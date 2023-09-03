The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 576 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.234 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Michael King (3-5) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley

