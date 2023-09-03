When the Houston Astros (77-60) go head to head against the New York Yankees (67-69) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 3 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Yankees are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.66 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 2.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Yankees and Astros game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 56.8%, of the 95 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 42-32 (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-5 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 20 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.