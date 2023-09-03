Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Astros on September 3, 2023
The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker and others in this matchup.
Yankees vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 76 hits with 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .265/.392/.627 so far this season.
- Judge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (9-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 26th start of the season.
- He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- In 25 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 21
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|4.2
|6
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|Aug. 3
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 98 RBI (142 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.373/.514 on the year.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 139 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.364/.445 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
