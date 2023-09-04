Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner are on track to match up in the Round of 16 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4.

Watch along on ESPN as Sinner tries to take down Zverev.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev vs. Sinner Matchup Info

By taking down No. 19-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday, Zverev reached the Round of 16.

Zverev was beaten by Novak Djokovic short of the final (6-7, 5-7) on August 19 in the semifinals of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Sinner came out on top 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 versus Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Sinner was eliminated in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, when he went down 4-6, 6-7 to Dusan Lajovic.

When these two players have met on the court, Zverev has racked up three wins, while Sinner has one. In their last meeting on April 15, 2022, Zverev took care of business with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 win.

In 12 total sets, Zverev has the upper hand, taking the win in eight of them, while Sinner has taken four.

Zverev has won 65 games versus Sinner, good for a 51.6% winning percentage, while Sinner has taken home 61 games.

Zverev vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.