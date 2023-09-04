No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev will face No. 6 Jannik Sinner in the US Open Round of 16 on Monday, September 4.

Against the underdog Zverev (+120), Sinner is the favorite (-155) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Zverev advanced past Grigor Dimitrov 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Sinner is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 49-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Zverev has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.4 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches).

Through 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, Zverev has played 27.6 games per match (40.6 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.5% of them.

Sinner is averaging 23.7 games per match (34.9 in best-of-five matches) through his 70 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 57.7% of those games.

In 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sinner has averaged 22.9 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 57.6% of those games.

Zverev has a 3-1 record versus Sinner. Their last meeting was a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 victory for Zverev in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals on April 15, 2022.

Zverev has taken eight sets versus Sinner (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Sinner's four.

Zverev and Sinner have matched up for 126 total games, and Zverev has won more often, claiming 65 of them.

In four matches between Zverev and Sinner, they have played 31.5 games and three sets per match on average.

