Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, and Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 61-ranked player, will meet on September 4 for a match in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Alcaraz looks to hold off Arnaldi.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz vs. Arnaldi Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz beat Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz was beaten in the final of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 20.

Arnaldi was victorious 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Arnaldi went up against Corentin Moutet in the qualification round 1 and was eliminated 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.

Alcaraz and Arnaldi haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Alcaraz vs. Arnaldi Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Arnaldi -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 67.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.7

