Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, and Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 61-ranked player, will meet on September 4 for a match in the Round of 16 of the US Open.
You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Alcaraz looks to hold off Arnaldi.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, September 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Alcaraz vs. Arnaldi Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz beat Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- Alcaraz was beaten in the final of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 20.
- Arnaldi was victorious 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 versus Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Arnaldi went up against Corentin Moutet in the qualification round 1 and was eliminated 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.
- Alcaraz and Arnaldi haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Alcaraz vs. Arnaldi Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Matteo Arnaldi
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1600
|+150
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|5.9%
|40.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|67.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.