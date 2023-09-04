No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will meet No. 61 Matteo Arnaldi in the US Open Round of 16 on Monday, September 4.

In this Round of 16 match versus Arnaldi (+1600), Alcaraz is favored with -10000 odds.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 99.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Arnaldi -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 67.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.7

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Arnaldi made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.

In his 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games (35.3 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (44.4 in best-of-five matches) while winning 55.9% of games.

Arnaldi has averaged 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.

On hard courts, Arnaldi has played 15 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Alcaraz and Arnaldi have not played each other since 2015.

