No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will meet No. 61 Matteo Arnaldi in the US Open Round of 16 on Monday, September 4.

In this Round of 16 match versus Arnaldi (+1600), Alcaraz is favored with -10000 odds.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, September 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 99.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Arnaldi
-10000 Odds to Win Match +1600
+150 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9%
40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
67.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.7

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
  • Arnaldi made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.
  • In his 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games (35.3 in best-of-five matches).
  • On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (44.4 in best-of-five matches) while winning 55.9% of games.
  • Arnaldi has averaged 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.
  • On hard courts, Arnaldi has played 15 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
  • Alcaraz and Arnaldi have not played each other since 2015.

