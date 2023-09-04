Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will meet No. 61 Matteo Arnaldi in the US Open Round of 16 on Monday, September 4.
In this Round of 16 match versus Arnaldi (+1600), Alcaraz is favored with -10000 odds.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, September 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Matteo Arnaldi
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1600
|+150
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|5.9%
|40.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|67.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.7
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
- Arnaldi made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.
- In his 72 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games (35.3 in best-of-five matches).
- On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (44.4 in best-of-five matches) while winning 55.9% of games.
- Arnaldi has averaged 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.9% of the games.
- On hard courts, Arnaldi has played 15 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Alcaraz and Arnaldi have not played each other since 2015.
