Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .252.

Wong has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 40 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .275 .438 SLG .385 15 XBH 19 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings