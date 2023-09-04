Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .252.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 99 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.438
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (7-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
