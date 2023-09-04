The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur going toe to toe on Monday, September 4 in New York, New York.

de Minaur's matchup with Medvedev can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Medvedev vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Medvedev took down Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev fell in the round of 16 to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 on August 17.

de Minaur beat Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

On August 16, de Minaur lost to No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils, 5-7, 4-6, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

de Minaur holds a 2-1 record versus Medvedev, leading to a 66.7% winning percentage in their head-to-head meetings. Their last meeting in the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 11, 2023 led to a 7-6, 7-5 victory for de Minaur.

de Minaur has gotten the better of Medvedev in eight total sets, taking five sets (62.5%) against Medvedev's three.

Medvedev has taken 43 games versus de Minaur, good for a 51.8% winning percentage, while de Minaur has claimed 40 games.

Medvedev vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Alex de Minaur -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.