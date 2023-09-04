Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur going toe to toe on Monday, September 4 in New York, New York.
de Minaur's matchup with Medvedev can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, September 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Medvedev vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
- Medvedev took down Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev fell in the round of 16 to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 on August 17.
- de Minaur beat Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- On August 16, de Minaur lost to No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils, 5-7, 4-6, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- de Minaur holds a 2-1 record versus Medvedev, leading to a 66.7% winning percentage in their head-to-head meetings. Their last meeting in the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 11, 2023 led to a 7-6, 7-5 victory for de Minaur.
- de Minaur has gotten the better of Medvedev in eight total sets, taking five sets (62.5%) against Medvedev's three.
- Medvedev has taken 43 games versus de Minaur, good for a 51.8% winning percentage, while de Minaur has claimed 40 games.
Medvedev vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities
|Daniil Medvedev
|Alex de Minaur
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|57.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.5
