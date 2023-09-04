In a match scheduled for Monday, Alex de Minaur (No. 13 in rankings) will take on Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

In the Round of 16, Medvedev is favored over de Minaur, with -275 odds against the underdog's +210.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Alex de Minaur -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Medvedev is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory over No. 32-ranked Sebastian Baez in Saturday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, de Minaur beat No. 25-ranked Nicolas Jarry, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

In his 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Medvedev has played an average of 23.1 games (33.5 in best-of-five matches).

Medvedev has played 21.4 games per match (30.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

de Minaur is averaging 23.1 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches) in his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.2% of those games.

In 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, de Minaur has averaged 23.1 games per match (29.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.

de Minaur has defeated Medvedev two times in three matches. de Minaur secured the win in their most recent match 7-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 11, 2023.

de Minaur and Medvedev have played eight total sets, with de Minaur taking five of them and Medvedev three.

Medvedev and de Minaur have squared off in 83 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, claiming 43 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Medvedev and de Minaur are averaging 27.7 games and 2.7 sets.

