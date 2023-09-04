The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka competing on Monday, September 4 in New York, New York.

You can see Kasatkina look to knock out Sabalenka on ESPN.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Kasatkina is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 97-ranked Greet Minnen in Saturday's Round of 32.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Kasatkina was eliminated by Sabalenka 3-6, 3-6 on August 17, in the round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Sabalenka took home the victory against No. 62-ranked Clara Burel, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Sabalenka suffered defeat in the semifinal of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, when she lost 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Karolina Muchova.

Sabalenka has gotten the better of Kasatkina, as she sports a 4-2 record in six head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which happened at the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, was taken by Sabalenka, who secured a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Sabalenka and Kasatkina have played 13 total sets, with Sabalenka winning nine sets and Kasatkina claiming four of them.

In 128 total games, Sabalenka has the upper hand, winning 71 of them, while Kasatkina has won 57.

Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Aryna Sabalenka +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

