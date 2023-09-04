Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka competing on Monday, September 4 in New York, New York.
You can see Kasatkina look to knock out Sabalenka on ESPN.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, September 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- Kasatkina is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 97-ranked Greet Minnen in Saturday's Round of 32.
- In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Kasatkina was eliminated by Sabalenka 3-6, 3-6 on August 17, in the round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Sabalenka took home the victory against No. 62-ranked Clara Burel, winning 6-1, 6-1.
- Sabalenka suffered defeat in the semifinal of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, when she lost 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Karolina Muchova.
- Sabalenka has gotten the better of Kasatkina, as she sports a 4-2 record in six head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which happened at the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, was taken by Sabalenka, who secured a 6-3, 6-3 win.
- Sabalenka and Kasatkina have played 13 total sets, with Sabalenka winning nine sets and Kasatkina claiming four of them.
- In 128 total games, Sabalenka has the upper hand, winning 71 of them, while Kasatkina has won 57.
Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Daria Kasatkina
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+350
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|22.2%
|41.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.8
