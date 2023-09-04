In a match slated for Monday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in rankings) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Sabalenka is favored (-350) against Kasatkina (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Aryna Sabalenka +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 41.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 97-ranked Greet Minnen in Saturday's Round of 32.

Sabalenka took home the win 6-1, 6-1 against Clara Burel in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kasatkina has played 20.0 games per match and won 54.4% of them.

Kasatkina has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.3 games per match.

In her 63 matches in the past year across all court types, Sabalenka is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 58.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 38 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Sabalenka and Kasatkina have played six times, and Sabalenka is 4-2, including a 6-3, 6-3 victory for Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, the last time these two squared off.

Sabalenka has claimed nine sets versus Kasatkina (good for a 69.2% win percentage), compared to Kasatkina's four.

Sabalenka has defeated Kasatkina in 71 of 128 total games between them, good for a 55.5% winning percentage.

In six head-to-head matches, Kasatkina and Sabalenka have averaged 21.3 games and 2.2 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.