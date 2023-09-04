Jack Draper, the No. 123-ranked player, and Andrey Rublev, the No. 8-ranked player, will the hit court on September 4 for a match in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

The Draper-Rublev matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Draper vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Draper took down Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Draper fell in a round of 32 to No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 6-7 (retired) on August 22.

Rublev will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 73-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

On August 15, Rublev was defeated by No. 60-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

In two head-to-head matches, Rublev has beaten Draper two times, while Draper has secured the win in zero matches. Rublev won their last matchup 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2022.

Rublev and Draper have squared off in five total sets, with Rublev taking four sets and Draper claiming one of them.

Rublev and Draper have matched up for 48 games, and it's been Rublev who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming 27 of them. Draper has been victorious in 21 games.

Draper vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Jack Draper Andrey Rublev +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

