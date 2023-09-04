On Monday, Jack Draper (No. 123 in the world) faces Andrey Rublev (No. 8) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Rublev is favored (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Draper, who is +210.

Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Jack Draper Andrey Rublev +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Draper defeated No. 89-ranked Michael Mmoh, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Rublev was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 against Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Draper has played 22.2 games per match (25.1 in best-of-five matches) in his 31 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Draper has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.1 games per match (26.9 in best-of-five matches).

In the past 12 months, Rublev has played 76 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Through 42 matches on hard courts in the past year, Rublev has averaged 24.9 games per match (36.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.5% of those games.

In head-to-head meetings, Rublev has collected two wins, while Draper has zero. In their last match on August 2, 2022, Rublev was victorious 6-4, 6-2.

Rublev has claimed four sets against Draper (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Draper's one.

Rublev has the edge in 48 total games against Draper, capturing 27 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Draper and Rublev have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

