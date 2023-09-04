After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 88 of 124 games this year (71.0%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.8% of his games this season, Turner has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .306 AVG .261 .363 OBP .347 .496 SLG .465 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 46 38/18 K/BB 48/27 1 SB 3

