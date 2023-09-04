The Round of 16 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Jessica Pegula, the No. 3-ranked player, going up against Madison Keys, the No. 17-ranked player.

ESPN will air this Keys versus Pegula matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Keys vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Keys advanced past Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Keys was defeated in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens on August 15.

Pegula took home the win 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 against Elina Svitolina in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In the round of 16 of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 17, Pegula was beaten by No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 0-6.

Keys and Pegula went toe to toe in the quarterfinals at the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 on October 14, 2022. Pegula took the victory 6-4, 7-5.

Pegula and Keys have matched up for two total sets, with Pegula winning two sets and Keys being victorious in zero of them.

Pegula and Keys have matched up for 22 games, and it's been Pegula who has taken the upper hand, winning 13 of them. Keys has come out on top in nine games.

Keys vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Madison Keys Jessica Pegula +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +800 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.