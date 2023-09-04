In a match scheduled for Monday, Jessica Pegula (No. 3 in rankings) will take on Madison Keys (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Keys (+140), Pegula is the favorite with -185 odds.

Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 64.9% chance to win.

Madison Keys Jessica Pegula +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +800 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Keys is coming off a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in Saturday's Round of 32.

Pegula made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Saturday.

Keys has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 19.8 games per match.

In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Keys has played an average of 19.6 games.

In the past 12 months, Pegula has competed in 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 57.5% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Pegula has played 45 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 58.1% of games.

Keys and Pegula have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Pegula was victorious in that matchup 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Pegula has secured two versus Keys (100.0%), while Keys has clinched zero.

Pegula has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) versus Keys, who has secured nine games.

In one match between Keys and Pegula, they have played 22 games and two sets per match on average.

