Monday's Round of 16 at the US Open includes a match between Ons Jabeur and Qinwen Zheng at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

ESPN will show this Jabeur versus Zheng match.

Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur vs. Zheng Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Jabeur advanced past No. 31-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Jabeur lost in the quarterfinals to No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 5-7, 3-6 on August 18.

Zheng took down Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 17, Zheng played Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 and was taken down 6-3, 1-6, 1-6.

Jabeur and Zheng competed in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, 2022. Zheng took the victory 6-1, 2-1.

Zheng and Jabeur have matched up for two sets, and Zheng has come out on top in all of them.

Zheng and Jabeur have matched up for 10 games, and it's been Zheng who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming eight of them. Jabeur has won two games.

Jabeur vs. Zheng Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Qinwen Zheng -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

