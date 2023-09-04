In a match slated for Monday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23 in rankings) will face Ons Jabeur (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

In this Round of 16 match, Jabeur is the favorite (-160) versus Zheng (+125) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 61.5% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Qinwen Zheng -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Jabeur eliminated No. 31-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Zheng came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Jabeur has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match.

Jabeur has played 22.0 games per match in her 15 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 50 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zheng is averaging 21.3 games per match while winning 54.1% of those games.

Zheng has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 55.2% of games.

On August 10, 2022, Jabeur and Zheng played in the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Zheng secured the win 6-1, 2-1.

In terms of sets, Zheng has won two versus Jabeur (100.0%), while Jabeur has clinched zero.

Zheng has the edge in 10 total games against Jabeur, winning eight of them.

In one match between Jabeur and Zheng, they have played 10.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.