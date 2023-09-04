In Monday's Round of 16 of the US Open, Peyton Stearns, the No. 59-ranked player, will clash with Marketa Vondrousova (ranked No. 9).

You can watch ESPN to see Vondrousova attempt to take down Stearns.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stearns vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Stearns took down Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-3.

Stearns was eliminated by Caroline Garcia (6-7, 3-6) on August 22 in the round of 16 of her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land.

Vondrousova beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In the quarterfinal of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 18, Vondrousova was taken down by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-7, 1-6.

Stearns and Vondrousova went toe to toe in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023. Vondrousova sealed the win 6-2, 7-5.

Vondrousova and Stearns have matched up for two sets, and it's been Vondrousova who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Stearns has been victorious in zero sets.

Vondrousova and Stearns have matched up for 20 games, and it's been Vondrousova who has taken the reins, winning 13 of them. Stearns has won seven games.

Stearns vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Peyton Stearns Marketa Vondrousova +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.