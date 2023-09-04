In the Round of 16 of the US Open on Monday, Peyton Stearns (ranked No. 59) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9).

With -650 odds, Vondrousova is the favorite against Stearns (+400) for this matchup.

Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, September 4

Monday, September 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Marketa Vondrousova +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

Stearns is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 61-ranked Katie Boulter in Saturday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Vondrousova took home the victory against No. 20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Stearns has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match.

Stearns has played 22.0 games per match in her 17 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Vondrousova has averaged 20.1 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 59.2% of the games.

Vondrousova has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 59.3% of games.

Stearns and Vondrousova have met once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Vondrousova won that bout 6-2, 7-5.

Vondrousova and Stearns have played two total sets, with Vondrousova winning two of them and Stearns zero.

Vondrousova has the advantage in 20 total games versus Stearns, taking 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Stearns and Vondrousova have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

