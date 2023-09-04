Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 133 hits, batting .268 this season with 60 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 82 of 129 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (31.8%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has an RBI in 55 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (59 of 129), with two or more runs 16 times (12.4%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.271
|AVG
|.265
|.348
|OBP
|.333
|.470
|SLG
|.543
|28
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|43/25
|K/BB
|63/22
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- Civale (7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
