After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .176 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Story has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In three games this year (14.3%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .256 AVG .109 .293 OBP .146 .436 SLG .152 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 17/2 4 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings