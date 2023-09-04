Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .176 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Story has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In three games this year (14.3%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.256
|AVG
|.109
|.293
|OBP
|.146
|.436
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
