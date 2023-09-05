Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 144 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: YES

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 62 walks.

Judge has picked up a hit in 50 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (30.1%), homering in 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 56.6% of his games this year (47 of 83), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .219 AVG .303 .333 OBP .440 .527 SLG .710 17 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 53/26 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

