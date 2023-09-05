Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (74-64) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at 7:40 PM (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have won 43 out of the 73 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • Chicago has entered 39 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 27-12 in those contests.
  • The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 697.
  • The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Giants have been victorious in 28, or 45.9%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Francisco has a mark of 13-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (584 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 1 @ Reds W 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Graham Ashcraft
September 1 @ Reds L 3-2 Jose Cuas vs Lyon Richardson
September 2 @ Reds L 2-1 Javier Assad vs Andrew Abbott
September 3 @ Reds W 15-7 Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers
September 4 Giants W 5-0 Justin Steele vs Logan Webb
September 5 Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker
September 6 Giants - Jordan Wicks vs Tristan Beck
September 7 Diamondbacks - Javier Assad vs Slade Cecconi
September 8 Diamondbacks - Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
September 9 Diamondbacks - Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
September 10 Diamondbacks - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 31 @ Padres W 7-2 Jakob Junis vs Pedro Avila
September 1 @ Padres L 7-3 Tristan Beck vs Michael Wacha
September 2 @ Padres L 6-1 Kyle Harrison vs Blake Snell
September 3 @ Padres L 4-0 Alex Cobb vs Seth Lugo
September 4 @ Cubs L 5-0 Logan Webb vs Justin Steele
September 5 @ Cubs - Ryan Walker vs Kyle Hendricks
September 6 @ Cubs - Tristan Beck vs Jordan Wicks
September 8 Rockies - Kyle Harrison vs Ty Blach
September 9 Rockies - Alex Cobb vs Austin Gomber
September 10 Rockies - Logan Webb vs Peter Lambert
September 11 Guardians - TBA vs Tanner Bibee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.