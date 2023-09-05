DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 78 of 115 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.5%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.1%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.251
|AVG
|.231
|.342
|OBP
|.301
|.419
|SLG
|.377
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|15
|55/25
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.