Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 138 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Torres has had a hit in 95 of 133 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 38 times (28.6%).
- In 17.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has had an RBI in 39 games this season (29.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 133 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|63
|.277
|AVG
|.268
|.352
|OBP
|.327
|.494
|SLG
|.437
|25
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|25
|42/30
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
