Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21.1) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (30-7) visit the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Wings have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

New York has been favored by 6.5 points or more 30 times this season, and covered the spread in 15 of those games.

Dallas has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 21 Wings games this season have hit the over.

