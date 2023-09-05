Liberty vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21.1) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (30-7) visit the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-6.5)
|171.5
|-238
|+195
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-5.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Liberty (-5.5)
|169.5
|-210
|+165
Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- The Wings have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- New York has been favored by 6.5 points or more 30 times this season, and covered the spread in 15 of those games.
- Dallas has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.
- A total of 21 Wings games this season have hit the over.
