Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21.1) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (30-7) visit the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • The Wings have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • New York has been favored by 6.5 points or more 30 times this season, and covered the spread in 15 of those games.
  • Dallas has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 21 Wings games this season have hit the over.

