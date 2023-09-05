The New York Liberty (30-7) will look to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.8 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.1) and the Dallas Wings (20-17) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App

Liberty vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.9

Liberty vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 18-18-0 this season.

There have been 19 New York games (out of 36) that hit the over this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

Offensively, the Liberty are the second-best team in the league (88.9 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (79.7 points allowed per game).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.3 per game). It is third-best in rebounds conceded (33.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are seventh in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

The Liberty are the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

In 2023, the Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

In 2023, New York has taken 57.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.7% of New York's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 34.3% have been 3-pointers.

