The Boston Red Sox and Luis Urias, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .174.

In 16 of 39 games this season (41.0%) Urias has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Urias has driven home a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 .179 AVG .163 .343 OBP .317 .250 SLG .367 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings