Tuesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) and the Boston Red Sox (72-66) matching up at Tropicana Field (on September 5) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rays.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (13-8) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-7).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 7-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (690 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule