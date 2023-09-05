On Tuesday, September 5, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) host Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (72-66) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a 44-17 record (winning 72.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 7-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Connor Wong 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

