Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (68-69) taking on the Detroit Tigers (63-74) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (12-4) for the Yankees and Alex Faedo (2-5) for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

New York has been at least -250 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 71.4% chance to win.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule