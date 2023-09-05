The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 197 total home runs.

New York is 18th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.231).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cole is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Cole will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes

