How to Watch the Yankees vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Tigers Player Props
|Yankees vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Tigers Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 197 total home runs.
- New York is 18th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 582 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.231).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cole is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Cole will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Brendan White
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Justin Verlander
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|W 6-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alex Faedo
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.