Player props are listed for Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (12-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 29th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cole has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 30 6.0 4 2 2 7 2 at Rays Aug. 25 7.2 3 2 1 11 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 4.0 7 6 6 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 138 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .272/.340/.465 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 76 hits with 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .261/.388/.619 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 118 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .232/.318/.443 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

